Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Grows By 150.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KCDMY shares. Barclays cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS KCDMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

