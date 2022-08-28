Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Drops By 34.5%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,562.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Mitsubishi Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Mitsubishi Materials alerts:

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

MIMTF remained flat at 14.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 14.62. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of 14.28 and a 52-week high of 15.66.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.