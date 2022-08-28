Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Declines By 65.9%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

