Short Interest in Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Drops By 28.8%

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
GRWXF remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
