Short Interest in Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Drops By 28.8%

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

GRWXF remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.