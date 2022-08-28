Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Declines By 28.6%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 1.5 %

NKRKY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKRKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

