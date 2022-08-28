Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Grows By 117.1%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

