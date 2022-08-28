Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Declines By 35.1%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.0 days.

Shares of PRRWF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 1,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

