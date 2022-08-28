Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Drops By 29.3%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 340,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 387,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,141. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

