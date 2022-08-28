Short Interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Decreases By 22.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
RYTM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 615,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,538. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $27.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
