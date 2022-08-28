Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Increases By 62.6%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Scopus BioPharma Price Performance

Scopus BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 88,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scopus BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Scopus BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

