Short Interest in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Grows By 17.6%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 223,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Featured Articles

