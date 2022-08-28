Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Rises By 29.4%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of SGII remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 149.1% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 498,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,059 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $1,982,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

