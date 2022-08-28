Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 58.3%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sharp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,391. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.36.
Sharp Company Profile
