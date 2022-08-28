Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Grows By 24.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,669,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of SLN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803. The firm has a market cap of $316.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 643.89% and a negative net margin of 243.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.