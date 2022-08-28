Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 46.7%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonova Price Performance

OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $54.59. 16,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Sonova has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonova Company Profile

SONVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

(Get Rating)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.