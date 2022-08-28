Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 46.7%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonova Price Performance
OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $54.59. 16,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Sonova has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $87.61.
Sonova Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sonova Company Profile
Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonova (SONVY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.