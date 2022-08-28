Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declines By 24.0%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,677. The company has a market cap of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

