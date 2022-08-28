Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Increases By 100.0%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sow Good Price Performance
Sow Good stock remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sow Good has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.
Sow Good Company Profile
