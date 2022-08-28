Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases By 92.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,744. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

