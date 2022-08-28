Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Drops By 82.3%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the July 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SUZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 1,389,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Suzano has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
