Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Grows By 48.3%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,994,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the July 31st total of 1,344,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,973.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVCBF stock remained flat at $15.15 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

