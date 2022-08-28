Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Declines By 44.6%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the July 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Telstra Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telstra has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

