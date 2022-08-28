Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Increases By 127.3%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,013. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

