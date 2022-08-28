Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Declines By 31.6%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

TLLTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 622,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

