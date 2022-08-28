Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Decreases By 57.2%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the July 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

TODGF remained flat at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TODGF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.86) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.