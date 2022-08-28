Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Drops By 24.7%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Performance

About UBS Group

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

