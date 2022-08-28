Short Interest in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Declines By 23.2%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 866,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 324,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $370.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

