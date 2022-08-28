Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Grows By 140.5%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

