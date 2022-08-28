Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Grows By 140.5%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
