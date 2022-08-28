Shyft Network Hits One Day Volume of $63,398.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $63,398.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,421,340 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

