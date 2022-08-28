Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

