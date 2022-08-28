Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the July 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 126,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

