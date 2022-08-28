Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the July 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 126,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
