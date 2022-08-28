Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 5,139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

