Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,103 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 5.91% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

