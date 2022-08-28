Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

