Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

