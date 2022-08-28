Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

ABBV opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

