Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 2,752 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $563.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

