Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 8,096 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $187.61.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

