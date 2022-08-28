SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in August

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

SITIY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.84. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. SITC International has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

