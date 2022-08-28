SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Down 2.8 %

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 128,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 185,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

