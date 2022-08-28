Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,805. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

