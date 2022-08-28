Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,444. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

