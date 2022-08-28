Skba Capital Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

NetApp Stock Down 4.6 %

NetApp stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. 2,291,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

