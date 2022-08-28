Skba Capital Management LLC Invests $7.26 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 149,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 13,405,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,083,191. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
