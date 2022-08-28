Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,950 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 716,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

