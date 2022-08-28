Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 77,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.43. 5,407,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,461. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

