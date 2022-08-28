Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. 11,276,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,679,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

