Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,762,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,591. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

