Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,565. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

