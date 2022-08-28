SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,341.00

SmartCash (SMART) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $766,076.04 and $12,341.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,943.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.17 or 0.07381599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00161757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00269035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00730281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00586326 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.