Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 5,113 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

PMO opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

